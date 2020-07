Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a prime Chandler location. Plenty of living space with 1,675 SQFT. Tile Roof! 2 car garage! Cozy living room with a fireplace. Master bedroom, features walk-in closet, separate tub / shower in master bathroom and double sinks. This is a great opportunity in Chandler. Great location close to Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment , 101 and 202 Freeways! Do not miss this! Current tenant will move out by end of May.