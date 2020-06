Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located in the Catalina Foothills school district. Incredible mountain views from your back patio. Serene and cozy describes this home. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the view. Located in a quiet cul de sac. Apply now at www.rpmpintuc.com or call 520 405 2611 to set up appointment to view. Don't miss out on this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.