apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:27 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
La Paloma
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Riverbend Estates
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
La Paloma
6359 N Vuelta Tajo
6359 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
944 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081 12 or 6 month rental for $1,500/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Summer Set
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Territory Estates
6631 E Via Algardi
6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1963 sqft
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Ventana
5751 N Kolb Road
5751 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
14 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE
4239 North Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1517 sqft
Columbus Retreat - Brand New 2-Story, 4 Br Home - Have you ever desired to live in a newly built home, without the commitment of buying? Now is your chance! Nestled in the new Columbus Retreat Community, is a beautiful 2-story Miramonte home with 4
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Doolen-Fruitvale
2531 N Sparkman Blvd
2531 North Sparkman Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1392 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** COMPLETELY REMODELED - SOUTH OF GLENN & WEST OF DODGE, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE, 1392 SF, A/C, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS, BLACK APPLIANCES - GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
River Walk
2412 E Emerald Moon Drive
2412 Emerald Moon Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1737 sqft
Perfect location and incredible Catalina mountain views! This upscale 3 story townhome is 1737 square feet and is move in ready.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8263 N Oracle Road #236
8263 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Haven
3357 N Country Club Road
3357 North Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1003 sqft
This second floor condo is centrally located in quiet community with community pool and fitness center. Recently remodeled, ceiling fans and all appliances including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Campus Farm
1257 E Weimer Cir
1257 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1464 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with two car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops and all the amenities of the Arbor Point Community such as community pool.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Campus Farm
3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP
3711 North Bay Horse Loop, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1612 sqft
Campbell - Prince - Please call for availability. Beautiful newer 1612 sq ft home nestled in Crest Ranch has three bedrooms two baths, carpet and tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped including a washer and dryer.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
River Walk
2450 E Blue Diamond Dr
2450 Blue Diamond Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1920 sqft
This stunning River Walk home is available today! This 3 story home comes with plenty of space and is within walking distance to restaurants, stores, and the Rillito River Park.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Dorado Country Club Estates
6892 E Calle De Oro
6892 East Calle Del Oro, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1721 sqft
Located within Dorado Country Club Estates. This fully furnished 3BD/2BA townhome is an end unit, located right on the golf course.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Doolen-Fruitvale
2744 N Country Club
2744 North Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 898 square foot condo is perfectly located close to the U of A.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Dodge
3606 E. Blacklidge Drive Unit 1
3606 East Blacklidge Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3606 E. Blacklidge Drive Unit 1 Available 07/13/20 Great Central location, duplex, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in each bedroom - Great Central location, duplex, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in each bedroom.
