/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:08 AM
112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
12 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$804
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Canyon
7050 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1049 sqft
Ground floor 2/2, including A GARAGE and a carport space. Great private location at the back of the community, enclosed patio looking on to the desert behind, with peeks of the Catalina's through your kitchen window.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
4701 Calle Elegante
4701 Calle Elegante, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1658 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located in the Catalina Foothills school district. Incredible mountain views from your back patio. Serene and cozy describes this home. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the view. Located in a quiet cul de sac.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Catalina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
5617 North Camino De La Noche
5617 North Camino De La Noche, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1619 sqft
Beautiful 2bdr/2ba townhome in Catalina Foothills! Large Living room w/brick fireplace, large atrium offers tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen w/granite counters and black appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Skyline Village Condominium
1 Unit Available
6651 N Campbell Avenue
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sunrise Patio Homes
1 Unit Available
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots
4502 North Circulo De Kaiots, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1628 sqft
Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sunrise Presidio Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5710 E Camino Del Tronido
5710 East Camino Del Tronido, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Quail Canyon
1 Unit Available
7255 E Snyder Road
7255 East Snyder Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 North Sabino Valley Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Recently remodeled 2BR/2BA Catalina Foothills condo with breathtaking mountain views in a gated community.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR
6522 North Foothills Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Riverbend Sabino Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
7011 E Calle Morera
7011 East Calle Morera, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2457 sqft
Elegant and stunning patio home in gated Riverbend. Luxurious finishes, open and bright floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile band in backsplashes, custom wood cabinetry and TONS of storage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7050 E Sunrise Drive
7050 East Sunrise Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! Located in the ideal community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums! Nicely Updated fully furnished 2 BED, 2 BATH w/ New Cabinets and Counters, Mosaic tile, Canned Lighting, Stainless steel Appliances, 20 Ceramic
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Canyon View at Ventana Condominiums
1 Unit Available
6655 N CANYON CREST Road
6655 North Canyon Crest Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
962 sqft
GREAT VACATION RENTAL LOCATED NEAR CATALINA MOUNTAINS. THERE ARE 2 POOLS, TENNIS, HIKING TRAILS, EXCERCISE EQUIPMENT, AND MUCH MORE. CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY AND RATES.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Tierra Serena Townhouses
1 Unit Available
5526 N Camino Arenosa
5526 North Camino Arenosa, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH THE GEM SHOW until Feb 20th! FURNISHED 2 Bed.2 Bath Herder Built Townhome ready for your winter visit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Ventana
1 Unit Available
5800 N Kolb Road
5800 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
957 sqft
Welcome to Greens at Ventana Canyon! Charming, fully furnished condo you will love! 2 spacious bedrooms, rich flooring throughout, and kitchen is complete with granite counters & crisp white cabinetry.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Tierra Serena Townhouses
1 Unit Available
5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive
5466 North Arroyo Vista Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Do not miss these views! You will love the stunning city and majestic mountain views from this well maintained Catalina Foothills townhome. Private covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine.
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 11:52am
1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1164 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 2br/2ba downstairs condo in beautiful gated Ventana Vista Condominiums. Nestled in a building located at the rear of the complex overlooking open desert with amazing sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
27 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$865
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Campus Farm
17 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1023 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Similar Pages
Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCatalina Foothills 3 BedroomsCatalina Foothills Accessible ApartmentsCatalina Foothills Apartments with Balcony
Catalina Foothills Apartments with GarageCatalina Foothills Apartments with GymCatalina Foothills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCatalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool