la paloma
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
127 Apartments for rent in La Paloma, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5968 N Campo Abierto
5968 North Campo Abierto, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1990 sqft
5968 N Campo Abierto Available 08/05/20 Gated La Paloma- SUNRISE/ CAMPBELL- 5968 N Campo Abierto - Built in 2004, this 3 bedroom home is located in Guard Gated La Paloma, with scenic views of the mountains and golf course.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6359 N Vuelta Tajo
6359 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
944 sqft
Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081 12 or 6 month rental for $1,450/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter. Offered unfurnished.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146
6322 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1095 sqft
* Rent: Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo $1300, Approx.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5866 N Bright Star Drive
5866 Bright Star Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1579 sqft
Awesome La Paloma patio home with 3 charming brick patios. Featuring 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths and a large great room. Vaulted ceilings and open living space with fireplace. Plantation shutters, kitchen has eat in nook with bay windows.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3171 E Via Palomita
3171 East via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
6913 sqft
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate flooring, gourmet kit w/birch wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of La Paloma
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you don’t want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6651 N Campbell Ave #279
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, One Bath Condo - Beautiful Skyline Villas: Located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is this gorgeous 168 unit luxury condominium complex.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR
6522 North Foothills Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
5239 N Valley View Road
5239 North Valley View Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2105 sqft
Enjoy nature & privacy in this beautiful 3bdr/3ba home! You will love the outdoor living from the four patios all w/stunning mountain views! Spacious master w/three closets, master bath has oversized sunken tub.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive
5466 North Arroyo Vista Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Do not miss these views! You will love the stunning city and majestic mountain views from this well maintained Catalina Foothills townhome. Private covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3926 E Calle Cayo
3926 East Calle Cayo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1799 sqft
La Paloma Beauty overlooking the golf course with magnificent mountain and city views! This fully furnished exceptionally well decorated 3 bedroom home has just been completely refinished throughout, including paint, new cabinetry, stainless steel
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6255 N Camino Pimeria Alta
6255 North Camino Pimeria Alta, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1114 sqft
Beautiful location in the Catalina Foothills! One of the most desirable communities! 2BD/1BA condo w/large patio. Contemporary interior, living room with large windows to enjoy the amazing sunshine! Master bedroom offers access to the patio.
Results within 5 miles of La Paloma
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$655
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
12 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$697
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.