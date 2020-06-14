Apartment List
/
AZ
/
catalina foothills
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Catalina Foothills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
10 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Paloma
10 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Skyline Village Condominium
1 Unit Available
6651 N Campbell Avenue
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Quail Canyon
1 Unit Available
7255 E Snyder Road
7255 East Snyder Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 North Sabino Valley Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Recently remodeled 2BR/2BA Catalina Foothills condo with breathtaking mountain views in a gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Tierra Catalina Condominiums
1 Unit Available
6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas
6421 North Tierra De Las Catalinas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1571 sqft
Step inside and you are greeted with soaring ceilings, an open layout with great entertaining space, a fireplace in the family room, carpet/tile flooring, and soothing color tones.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7050 E Sunrise Drive
7050 East Sunrise Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! Located in the ideal community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums! Nicely Updated fully furnished 2 BED, 2 BATH w/ New Cabinets and Counters, Mosaic tile, Canned Lighting, Stainless steel Appliances, 20 Ceramic

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Ventana
1 Unit Available
5800 N Kolb Road
5800 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
957 sqft
Welcome to Greens at Ventana Canyon! Charming, fully furnished condo you will love! 2 spacious bedrooms, rich flooring throughout, and kitchen is complete with granite counters & crisp white cabinetry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Ventana
1 Unit Available
5751 N Kolb Road
5751 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Ventana
1 Unit Available
5855 N Kolb Road
5855 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
Private second floor golf course view condo located in Greens at Ventana Canyon! Sip your morning coffee on the patio while enjoying the amazing Tucson desert WHILE WATCHING GOLFERS. Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
6255 N Camino Pimeria Alta
6255 North Camino Pimeria Alta, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1114 sqft
Beautiful location in the Catalina Foothills! One of the most desirable communities! 2BD/1BA condo w/large patio. Contemporary interior, living room with large windows to enjoy the amazing sunshine! Master bedroom offers access to the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$668
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
28 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.
City Guide for Catalina Foothills, AZ

Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.

The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Catalina Foothills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCatalina Foothills 3 BedroomsCatalina Foothills Accessible ApartmentsCatalina Foothills Apartments with Balcony
Catalina Foothills Apartments with GarageCatalina Foothills Apartments with GymCatalina Foothills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCatalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Apartments with Washer-DryerCatalina Foothills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCatalina Foothills Furnished ApartmentsCatalina Foothills Pet Friendly PlacesCatalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College