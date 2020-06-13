/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
30 Accessible Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$984
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Results within 5 miles of Catalina Foothills
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Palo Verde
6 Units Available
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Bella Vista Townhomes, Tucson's premier Midtown apartment community.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$565
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$944
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
13 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$654
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
835 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
19 Units Available
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
875 sqft
Choose from five different, spacious floor plans that all offer fully-equipped kitchens and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pools, spas, lush landscaping and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Canyon
20 Units Available
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Verified
1 of 109
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Broadway Pantano East
10 Units Available
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
882 sqft
Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
953 sqft
Elegant units with stunning mountain views. Pets of all sizes and breeds are accepted. Amenities include a pool and fitness center. Located a short drive from Saguaro National Park East.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadway Pantano East
1 Unit Available
Saguaro Villas
200 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy-to-access community. On-site spa, pool and fitness center. Minutes from the bus line. Apartments feature balconies or patios, fireplaces, lots of storage and health club passes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Downtown Tucson
1 Unit Available
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1143 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation near TCC and the Entertainment District. Custom interiors with nine-foot ceilings, balconies, lots of storage and a den. Private garages available. Wine refrigerators in each home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
2444 E 4Th Street
2444 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2238 sqft
Immerse yourself in Tucson's colorful culture at this charming FURNISHED MONTHLY rental in Sam Hughes Neighborhood. This 3-bedroom, 2.
Similar Pages
Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCatalina Foothills 3 BedroomsCatalina Foothills Accessible ApartmentsCatalina Foothills Apartments with Balcony
Catalina Foothills Apartments with GarageCatalina Foothills Apartments with GymCatalina Foothills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCatalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool