64 Furnished Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.

Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
1 Unit Available
5110 East Cll Dos Cabezas
5110 East Calle Des Cabezas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2813 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Cozy desert home in highly desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. This rental features 3 large bedrooms plus home office. Large family room with plenty of seating for all.

Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

Copper Canyon
1 Unit Available
5556 N Carnelian Dr
5556 North Carnelian Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
Furnished Living In Copper Canyon - Enjoy Foothills living in Copper Canyon! Single-story, 3bd/2ba with beautiful updated kitchen and baths.

The Foothills
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you dont want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.

Sunrise Patio Homes
1 Unit Available
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots
4502 North Circulo De Kaiots, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1628 sqft
Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood.

Esperero Vista
1 Unit Available
7823 E Starbright Court
7823 East Starbright Court, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished vacation rental with incredible mountain views! This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area with Southwest flair and plenty of upgrades.

Sunrise Presidio Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5710 E Camino Del Tronido
5710 East Camino Del Tronido, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills.

Quail Canyon
1 Unit Available
7255 E Snyder Road
7255 East Snyder Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony.

Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.

Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
8180 E Rawhide Trail
8180 East Rawhide Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2630 sqft
The perfect fully furnished home just minutes from Sabino Canyon! Modern amenities throughout, open floor plan and a peaceful backyard with a pool, covered patio and privacy. This 5BD/3BA house offers 2 master suites with walk in showers.

Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7050 E Sunrise Drive
7050 East Sunrise Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! Located in the ideal community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums! Nicely Updated fully furnished 2 BED, 2 BATH w/ New Cabinets and Counters, Mosaic tile, Canned Lighting, Stainless steel Appliances, 20 Ceramic

Tierra Serena Townhouses
1 Unit Available
5526 N Camino Arenosa
5526 North Camino Arenosa, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH THE GEM SHOW until Feb 20th! FURNISHED 2 Bed.2 Bath Herder Built Townhome ready for your winter visit.

Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,

Ventana
1 Unit Available
5800 N Kolb Road
5800 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
957 sqft
Welcome to Greens at Ventana Canyon! Charming, fully furnished condo you will love! 2 spacious bedrooms, rich flooring throughout, and kitchen is complete with granite counters & crisp white cabinetry.

Sunrise Territory Estates
1 Unit Available
6631 E Via Algardi
6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1963 sqft
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings.

Ventana
1 Unit Available
5751 N Kolb Road
5751 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana.

Vista Serena
1 Unit Available
3926 E Calle Cayo
3926 East Calle Cayo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1799 sqft
La Paloma Beauty overlooking the golf course with magnificent mountain and city views! This fully furnished exceptionally well decorated 3 bedroom home has just been completely refinished throughout, including paint, new cabinetry, stainless steel

1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1164 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 2br/2ba downstairs condo in beautiful gated Ventana Vista Condominiums. Nestled in a building located at the rear of the complex overlooking open desert with amazing sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.

Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.

Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.

Dorado Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
6892 E Calle De Oro
6892 East Calle Del Oro, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1721 sqft
Located within Dorado Country Club Estates. This fully furnished 3BD/2BA townhome is an end unit, located right on the golf course.

1 Unit Available
7445 E Placita Luz De La Luna
7445 East Placita Luz De La Luna, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1882 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY. Biggest single family home in gated Rancho Esperero.

