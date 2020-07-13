All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like Sunrise Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
Sunrise Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Sunrise Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
4901 E Sunrise Dr · (985) 218-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Skyline Bel Air Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Skyline Bel Air Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1804 · Avail. now

$2,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0420 · Avail. Sep 18

$847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 1515 · Avail. Sep 4

$916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 1514 · Avail. Sep 13

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunrise Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
yoga
If you have been looking for foothills living at a great price, you’ve found it! Sunrise Ridge has everything you need or want to accommodate your lifestyle.We offer WiFi service in the Pool and Clubhouse areas, so you can work by the pool, browse the web, or take a meeting in the clubhouse. Our Community is close to La Encantada Shopping Mall, dining, and the Sabino Canyon Recreation area. With a view of the Santa Catalina Mountains from nearly every window, you will see why our residents love where they live!

Contact us today to learn more about Sunrise Ridge and see for yourself why you too, can soon call this your new home. Hint: Great customer service, tennis Courts, and views galore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunrise Ridge have any available units?
Sunrise Ridge has 4 units available starting at $847 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunrise Ridge have?
Some of Sunrise Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunrise Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sunrise Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunrise Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sunrise Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge offers parking.
Does Sunrise Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunrise Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunrise Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge has a pool.
Does Sunrise Ridge have accessible units?
No, Sunrise Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Sunrise Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunrise Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunrise Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sunrise Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCatalina Foothills Pet Friendly Places
Catalina Foothills Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity