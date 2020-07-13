Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments yoga

If you have been looking for foothills living at a great price, you’ve found it! Sunrise Ridge has everything you need or want to accommodate your lifestyle.We offer WiFi service in the Pool and Clubhouse areas, so you can work by the pool, browse the web, or take a meeting in the clubhouse. Our Community is close to La Encantada Shopping Mall, dining, and the Sabino Canyon Recreation area. With a view of the Santa Catalina Mountains from nearly every window, you will see why our residents love where they live!



Contact us today to learn more about Sunrise Ridge and see for yourself why you too, can soon call this your new home. Hint: Great customer service, tennis Courts, and views galore.