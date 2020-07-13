Amenities
If you have been looking for foothills living at a great price, you’ve found it! Sunrise Ridge has everything you need or want to accommodate your lifestyle.We offer WiFi service in the Pool and Clubhouse areas, so you can work by the pool, browse the web, or take a meeting in the clubhouse. Our Community is close to La Encantada Shopping Mall, dining, and the Sabino Canyon Recreation area. With a view of the Santa Catalina Mountains from nearly every window, you will see why our residents love where they live!
Contact us today to learn more about Sunrise Ridge and see for yourself why you too, can soon call this your new home. Hint: Great customer service, tennis Courts, and views galore.