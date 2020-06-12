/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Riverbend Estates
4 Units Available
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Oak Estates
1 Unit Available
4484 E. River Oak
4484 East River Oak Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4484 E. River Oak Available 08/01/20 Foothills Luxury Home - SPECTACULAR VIEWS! Home features large family room with vaulted ceilings large windows to capture the view! Three master suites, largest features romantic fireplace, luxurious bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Copper Canyon
1 Unit Available
5556 N Carnelian Dr
5556 North Carnelian Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
Furnished Living In Copper Canyon - Enjoy Foothills living in Copper Canyon! Single-story, 3bd/2ba with beautiful updated kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you dont want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD
5240 E River House Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
4802 sqft
RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240 Stunning hilltop ranch home. Stately and elegant. INCLUDES POOL HOUSE This rambling home sits perched overlooking the entire valley, above the intersection of River Rd and Craycroft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
1 Unit Available
5110 East Cll Dos Cabezas
5110 East Calle Des Cabezas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Cozy desert home in highly desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. This rental features 3 large bedrooms plus home office. Large family room with plenty of seating for all.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tanuri Hills
1 Unit Available
3760 N Four Winds Drive
3760 North Four Winds Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1913 sqft
Great Views (city lights/stunning sunsets) from covered patio, walled & private, built in gas Bbque, lower tier firepit & sitting areas. 3br/2ba with 10' beamed ceiling living rm, Saltillo tile floors, 2 way fireplace (LR & Dining rms).
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Summer Set
1 Unit Available
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Esperero Vista
1 Unit Available
7823 E Starbright Court
7823 East Starbright Court, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished vacation rental with incredible mountain views! This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area with Southwest flair and plenty of upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
6992 N Solaz Tercero
6992 North Solaz Tercero, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home, gorgeous views and interior with multi levels. Living room is large and open with a fireplace. Kitchen includes all the appliances, wine fridge, with granite countertops and large island for entertaining .
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
1 Unit Available
5036 E Calle De Las Chacras
5036 East Calle De Las Chacras, Catalina Foothills, AZ
This gorgeous remodeled home nestled in the Catalina Foothills offers 360 degree city & mnt.views + SOLAR POWER-LOW LOW Bills! Open f.plan plus outdoor living area is perfect for entertaining. GUEST HOUSE is perfect for overnite quests/student.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
8180 E Rawhide Trail
8180 East Rawhide Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
The perfect fully furnished home just minutes from Sabino Canyon! Modern amenities throughout, open floor plan and a peaceful backyard with a pool, covered patio and privacy. This 5BD/3BA house offers 2 master suites with walk in showers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
6814 N Solaz Cuarto
6814 North Solaz Cuarto, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Built in 1983. 4br/3ba, private pool, on a large cul-de-sac lot that provides privacy and super views of the Catalina Mountains! Spacious, heated and cooled AZ room, Saltillo tile,Custom interior paint, carpet.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5239 N Valley View Road
5239 North Valley View Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2105 sqft
Enjoy nature & privacy in this beautiful 3bdr/3ba home! You will love the outdoor living from the four patios all w/stunning mountain views! Spacious master w/three closets, master bath has oversized sunken tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tierra Catalina Condominiums
1 Unit Available
6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas
6421 North Tierra De Las Catalinas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1571 sqft
Step inside and you are greeted with soaring ceilings, an open layout with great entertaining space, a fireplace in the family room, carpet/tile flooring, and soothing color tones.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sunrise Territory Estates
1 Unit Available
6631 E Via Algardi
6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1963 sqft
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ventana
1 Unit Available
5855 N Kolb Road
5855 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
Private second floor golf course view condo located in Greens at Ventana Canyon! Sip your morning coffee on the patio while enjoying the amazing Tucson desert WHILE WATCHING GOLFERS. Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Vista Serena
1 Unit Available
3926 E Calle Cayo
3926 East Calle Cayo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1799 sqft
La Paloma Beauty overlooking the golf course with magnificent mountain and city views! This fully furnished exceptionally well decorated 3 bedroom home has just been completely refinished throughout, including paint, new cabinetry, stainless steel
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
4541 N Bauxite Way
4541 Bauxite Way, Catalina Foothills, AZ
This charming home located in the Catalina Foothills has incredible panoramic mountain views from both the front and the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
La Paloma
1 Unit Available
3171 E Via Palomita
3171 East via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate flooring, gourmet kit w/birch wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
