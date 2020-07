The Legends at La Paloma

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving carport coffee bar fire pit 24hr maintenance online portal

Superior Apartment Rentals in the Foothills of Northern Tucson



2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. The Legends has the distinction of being the only rental community within the prestigious La Paloma community in Tucson, AZ. Our residents enjoy spectacular mountain, golf course, and city views from the comfort of spacious apartment homes and only minutes away from the University of Arizona. Our luxury community amenities provide you and your loved ones with an elegant and tranquil living environment. Situated in the beautiful North Tucson foothills, The Legends offers residents the opportunity to experience desert living combined with urban convenience.



Every apartment home features luxury touches and conveniences, such as a welcoming wood-burning fireplace, a full-size washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and private patios. The community boasts a heated resort-style pool with wifi, a fully-equi