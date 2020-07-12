161 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with parking
Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.
The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catalina Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.