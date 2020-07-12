Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catalina Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
La Paloma
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Riverbend Estates
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Ridge Townhomes
4815 N Territory Loop
4815 North Territory Loop Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1631 sqft
4815 N Territory Loop Available 08/14/20 Luxury town-home in Fairfield Foothills , Beautiful end unit 2 br , 2 bath, 2 car garage - Luxury town-home in Fairfield Foothills , Beautiful end unit 2 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Paloma
6359 N Vuelta Tajo
6359 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
944 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081 12 or 6 month rental for $1,500/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Catalina Ridge Estates
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
River House Canyon Estates
3730 N Camino Blanco Place
3730 North Camino Blanco Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2470 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath custom home located on private hilltop with open floorplan boasts expansive Great Room with fireplace and has room for several furniture groupings! Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances, granite counters, ample

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Summer Set
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Foothills
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR
6522 North Foothills Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome.

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5239 N Valley View Road
5239 North Valley View Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2105 sqft
Enjoy nature & privacy in this beautiful 3bdr/3ba home! You will love the outdoor living from the four patios all w/stunning mountain views! Spacious master w/three closets, master bath has oversized sunken tub.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Territory Estates
6631 E Via Algardi
6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1963 sqft
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
4541 N Bauxite Way
4541 Bauxite Way, Catalina Foothills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3740 sqft
This charming home located in the Catalina Foothills has incredible panoramic mountain views from both the front and the backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
6255 N Camino Pimeria Alta
6255 North Camino Pimeria Alta, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1114 sqft
Beautiful location in the Catalina Foothills! One of the most desirable communities! 2BD/1BA condo w/large patio. Contemporary interior, living room with large windows to enjoy the amazing sunshine! Master bedroom offers access to the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Campus Farm
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
21 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
City Guide for Catalina Foothills, AZ

Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.

The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catalina Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

