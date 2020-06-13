Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with balcony

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$630
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
10 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sunrise Patio Homes
1 Unit Available
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots
4502 North Circulo De Kaiots, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1628 sqft
Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
4701 Calle Elegante
4701 Calle Elegante, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1658 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located in the Catalina Foothills school district. Incredible mountain views from your back patio. Serene and cozy describes this home. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the view. Located in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Catalina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
5617 North Camino De La Noche
5617 North Camino De La Noche, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1619 sqft
Beautiful 2bdr/2ba townhome in Catalina Foothills! Large Living room w/brick fireplace, large atrium offers tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen w/granite counters and black appliances.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Oak Estates
1 Unit Available
4484 E. River Oak
4484 East River Oak Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4484 E. River Oak Available 08/01/20 Foothills Luxury Home - SPECTACULAR VIEWS! Home features large family room with vaulted ceilings large windows to capture the view! Three master suites, largest features romantic fireplace, luxurious bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD
5240 E River House Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
4802 sqft
RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240 Stunning hilltop ranch home. Stately and elegant. INCLUDES POOL HOUSE This rambling home sits perched overlooking the entire valley, above the intersection of River Rd and Craycroft.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Canyon
7050 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1049 sqft
Ground floor 2/2, including A GARAGE and a carport space. Great private location at the back of the community, enclosed patio looking on to the desert behind, with peeks of the Catalina's through your kitchen window.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tanuri Hills
1 Unit Available
3760 N Four Winds Drive
3760 North Four Winds Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1913 sqft
Great Views (city lights/stunning sunsets) from covered patio, walled & private, built in gas Bbque, lower tier firepit & sitting areas. 3br/2ba with 10' beamed ceiling living rm, Saltillo tile floors, 2 way fireplace (LR & Dining rms).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Skyline Village Condominium
1 Unit Available
6651 N Campbell Avenue
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Summer Set
1 Unit Available
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Esperero Vista
1 Unit Available
7823 E Starbright Court
7823 East Starbright Court, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished vacation rental with incredible mountain views! This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area with Southwest flair and plenty of upgrades.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sunrise Presidio Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5710 E Camino Del Tronido
5710 East Camino Del Tronido, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Quail Canyon
1 Unit Available
7255 E Snyder Road
7255 East Snyder Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 North Sabino Valley Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Recently remodeled 2BR/2BA Catalina Foothills condo with breathtaking mountain views in a gated community.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
8180 E Rawhide Trail
8180 East Rawhide Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2630 sqft
The perfect fully furnished home just minutes from Sabino Canyon! Modern amenities throughout, open floor plan and a peaceful backyard with a pool, covered patio and privacy. This 5BD/3BA house offers 2 master suites with walk in showers.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR
6522 North Foothills Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Riverbend Sabino Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
7011 E Calle Morera
7011 East Calle Morera, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2457 sqft
Elegant and stunning patio home in gated Riverbend. Luxurious finishes, open and bright floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile band in backsplashes, custom wood cabinetry and TONS of storage.

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5239 N Valley View Road
5239 North Valley View Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2105 sqft
Enjoy nature & privacy in this beautiful 3bdr/3ba home! You will love the outdoor living from the four patios all w/stunning mountain views! Spacious master w/three closets, master bath has oversized sunken tub.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tierra Serena Townhouses
1 Unit Available
5526 N Camino Arenosa
5526 North Camino Arenosa, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH THE GEM SHOW until Feb 20th! FURNISHED 2 Bed.2 Bath Herder Built Townhome ready for your winter visit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,
City Guide for Catalina Foothills, AZ

Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.

The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Catalina Foothills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

