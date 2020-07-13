/
pet friendly apartments
149 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
La Paloma
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Riverbend Estates
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Catalina Del Rey
5617 North Camino De La Noche
5617 North Camino De La Noche, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1619 sqft
Beautiful 2bdr/2ba townhome in Catalina Foothills! Large Living room w/brick fireplace, large atrium offers tons of natural light. Fabulous kitchen w/granite counters and black appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD
5240 E River House Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
4802 sqft
RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240 Stunning hilltop ranch home. Stately and elegant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canyon View at Ventana Condominiums
6655 N Canyon Crest Dr.
6655 North Canyon Crest Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo at the base of the Catalinas! - Nestled at the bottom of the Catalina Foothills, sharing the magnificent grounds of the world famous Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Canyon View simply does not compare.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline Village Condominium
6651 N Campbell Ave #279
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, One Bath Condo - Beautiful Skyline Villas: Located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is this gorgeous 168 unit luxury condominium complex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Foothills
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you don’t want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
7050 E Sunrise Drive
7050 East Sunrise Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom / One Bathroom Furnished Second floor location. - One Bedroom / One Bathroom Furnished Second floor location. Fully furnished with the just the right details to enjoy calling this location home.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
5110 East Cll Dos Cabezas
5110 East Calle Des Cabezas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2813 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Cozy desert home in highly desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. This rental features 3 large bedrooms plus home office. Large family room with plenty of seating for all.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
10 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Campus Farm
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
760 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
13 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
21 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
869 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Campus Farm
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
1 Unit Available
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1244 sqft
Great location right next to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private backyards and granite countertops. Gated neighborhood with resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Country Glenn
3026 East Alta Vista Street
3026 East Alta Vista Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1688 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom home centrally located with tile floors and stone fireplace. Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
