apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 AM
135 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with pool
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
La Paloma
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Riverbend Estates
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Paloma
6359 N Vuelta Tajo
6359 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
944 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081 12 or 6 month rental for $1,500/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD
5240 E River House Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
4802 sqft
RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240 Stunning hilltop ranch home. Stately and elegant.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canyon View at Ventana Condominiums
6655 N Canyon Crest Dr.
6655 North Canyon Crest Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo at the base of the Catalinas! - Nestled at the bottom of the Catalina Foothills, sharing the magnificent grounds of the world famous Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Canyon View simply does not compare.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline Village Condominium
6651 N Campbell Ave #279
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, One Bath Condo - Beautiful Skyline Villas: Located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is this gorgeous 168 unit luxury condominium complex.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Catalina Ridge Estates
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums
7050 E Sunrise Drive
7050 East Sunrise Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom / One Bathroom Furnished Second floor location. - One Bedroom / One Bathroom Furnished Second floor location. Fully furnished with the just the right details to enjoy calling this location home.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates
5110 East Cll Dos Cabezas
5110 East Calle Des Cabezas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2813 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Cozy desert home in highly desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. This rental features 3 large bedrooms plus home office. Large family room with plenty of seating for all.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Patio Homes
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots
4502 North Circulo De Kaiots, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1628 sqft
Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Esperero Vista
7823 E Starbright Court
7823 East Starbright Court, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished vacation rental with incredible mountain views! This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area with Southwest flair and plenty of upgrades.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Quail Canyon
7255 E Snyder Road
7255 East Snyder Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
5051 North Sabino Valley Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Recently remodeled 2BR/2BA Catalina Foothills condo with breathtaking mountain views in a gated community.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
8180 E Rawhide Trail
8180 East Rawhide Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2630 sqft
The perfect fully furnished home just minutes from Sabino Canyon! Modern amenities throughout, open floor plan and a peaceful backyard with a pool, covered patio and privacy. This 5BD/3BA house offers 2 master suites with walk in showers.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Foothills
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR
6522 North Foothills Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Catalina Condominiums
6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas
6421 North Tierra De Las Catalinas, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1571 sqft
Step inside and you are greeted with soaring ceilings, an open layout with great entertaining space, a fireplace in the family room, carpet/tile flooring, and soothing color tones.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Serena Townhouses
5526 N Camino Arenosa
5526 North Camino Arenosa, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH THE GEM SHOW until Feb 20th! FURNISHED 2 Bed.2 Bath Herder Built Townhome ready for your winter visit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Skyline Bel Air Estates
5675 N Camino Esplendora
5675 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area,
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Territory Estates
6631 E Via Algardi
6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1963 sqft
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ventana
5751 N Kolb Road
5751 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Serena Townhouses
5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive
5466 North Arroyo Vista Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Do not miss these views! You will love the stunning city and majestic mountain views from this well maintained Catalina Foothills townhome. Private covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine.
