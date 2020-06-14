76 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverbend Estates
4 Units Available
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sin Vacas
1 Unit Available
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna
7589 Viale Di Buona Fortuna, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna Available 06/15/20 Sunrise/Campbell - 7589 N Vaile Di Buona Fortuna - Beautiful 2 BR/2.5BA home in prestigious guard gated Rancho Sin Vacas.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
River Oak Estates
1 Unit Available
4484 E. River Oak
4484 East River Oak Trail, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4484 E. River Oak Available 08/01/20 Foothills Luxury Home - SPECTACULAR VIEWS! Home features large family room with vaulted ceilings large windows to capture the view! Three master suites, largest features romantic fireplace, luxurious bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Copper Canyon
1 Unit Available
5556 N Carnelian Dr
5556 North Carnelian Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
Furnished Living In Copper Canyon - Enjoy Foothills living in Copper Canyon! Single-story, 3bd/2ba with beautiful updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Summer Set
1 Unit Available
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
6992 N Solaz Tercero
6992 North Solaz Tercero, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3230 sqft
4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home, gorgeous views and interior with multi levels. Living room is large and open with a fireplace. Kitchen includes all the appliances, wine fridge, with granite countertops and large island for entertaining .

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunrise Presidio Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5710 E Camino Del Tronido
5710 East Camino Del Tronido, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! SHORT TERM LEASE, CLOSE TO SABINO CANYON.4 PICKLEBALL COURTS! TENNIS COURTS! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Catalina Foothills.

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5239 N Valley View Road
5239 North Valley View Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2105 sqft
Enjoy nature & privacy in this beautiful 3bdr/3ba home! You will love the outdoor living from the four patios all w/stunning mountain views! Spacious master w/three closets, master bath has oversized sunken tub.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunrise Territory Estates
1 Unit Available
6631 E Via Algardi
6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1963 sqft
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
4541 N Bauxite Way
4541 Bauxite Way, Catalina Foothills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3740 sqft
This charming home located in the Catalina Foothills has incredible panoramic mountain views from both the front and the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
Avilla Tanque Verde
2495 N Desert Links Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Great location right next to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private backyards and granite countertops. Gated neighborhood with resort-style pool.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4239 E COLUMBUS PARK PLACE
4239 North Columbus Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1517 sqft
Columbus Retreat - Brand New 2-Story, 4 Br Home - Have you ever desired to live in a newly built home, without the commitment of buying? Now is your chance! Nestled in the new Columbus Retreat Community, is a beautiful 2-story Miramonte home with 4

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2171 N. CAMINO DE LA CIENEGA
2171 North Camino De La Cienega, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1279 sqft
** AVAILABLE JULY 2020 ** TANQUE VERDE & CAMINO PRINCIPAL.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cabrini
1 Unit Available
3075 N Presidio Park Pl
3075 North Presidio Place, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
Centrally located in a semi-private subdivision, this home has been well maintained and has everything you could want...Vaulted ceilings and lots of light...Marble counter-tops and stained concrete floors...

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Campus Farm
1 Unit Available
1257 E Weimer Cir
1257 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1464 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with two car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops and all the amenities of the Arbor Point Community such as community pool.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
60 E Castlefield Circle
60 East Castlefield Circle, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2037 sqft
Popular gated community located near shopping, restaurants and much more! This 4BD/3BA house offers separate living quarters for guests, home office, etc. with its own full bath, entrance and walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Campus Farm
1 Unit Available
3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP
3711 North Bay Horse Loop, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1612 sqft
Campbell - Prince - Please call for availability. Beautiful newer 1612 sq ft home nestled in Crest Ranch has three bedrooms two baths, carpet and tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped including a washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Campus Farm
1 Unit Available
4355 N Rillito Creek Place
4355 Rillito Creek Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1758 sqft
Built '94. Great two story home in a prime location! Vaulted ceilings, arched windows, roman garden tub in master bath, fully equipped spacious kitchen with an island includes gas range, dishwasher, and fridge.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Dorado Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
6892 E Calle De Oro
6892 East Calle Del Oro, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1721 sqft
Located within Dorado Country Club Estates. This fully furnished 3BD/2BA townhome is an end unit, located right on the golf course.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7445 E Placita Luz De La Luna
7445 East Placita Luz De La Luna, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1882 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY. Biggest single family home in gated Rancho Esperero.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Campus Farm
1 Unit Available
1324 E Mountain Place
1324 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Fresh & clean 3BR/2BA great room floor plan with fireplace, freshly painted with tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with bright dining area includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
City Guide for Catalina Foothills, AZ

Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.

The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Catalina Foothills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

