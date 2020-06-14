76 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with garage
Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.
The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more
Catalina Foothills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.