1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM
103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$660
554 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Skyline Bel Air Estates
10 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$663
710 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
La Paloma
10 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Skyline Bel Air Estates
1 Unit Available
5750 N Camino Esplendora
5750 North Camino Esplendora, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
All utilities are included! Fully Furnished Outstanding 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Skyline Springs. The unit is located on 1st floor, near Swan and Sunrise on a quiet street away from traffic noise.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventana
1 Unit Available
5751 N Kolb Road
5751 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
701 sqft
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$668
548 sqft
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
758 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Campus Farm
16 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
28 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Winter Haven
1 Unit Available
2542 E Halcyon Road
2542 East Halcyon Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
403 sqft
Remodeled and Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Guest House in desirable Hedrick Acreage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Doolen-Fruitvale
1 Unit Available
3423 E. Flower #12
3423 East Flower Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit. Unit offers cold A/C for these hot summer months. granite kitchen counter top, washer & dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, private back yard, and so much more.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Dodge Flower
1 Unit Available
2550 North Dodge Boulevard - 100
2550 North Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment with utilities included. Tile floors, full kitchen with full size fridge and 20 inch stove. Large walk in closets. each apartment has a wall AC/Heat and own water heater. 650 sq ft. Close to shopping and bus line.
Results within 5 miles of Catalina Foothills
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Keeling
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
470 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$876
754 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Menlo Park
9 Units Available
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$696
580 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Broadway Pantano East
13 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$662
622 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Broadway Pantano East
18 Units Available
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
615 sqft
Choose from five different, spacious floor plans that all offer fully-equipped kitchens and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pools, spas, lush landscaping and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse.
