Sabino Vista Casitas.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool garage hot tub 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Sabino Vista Apartment Homes in Tucson, AZ is in a word – spectacular. With views of Mount Lemmon, this luxury community will literally take your breath away. Gaze at the beautiful mountains right beyond the tranquil waters of our pool or enjoy the stunning sunset from the privacy of your own backyard. When you come to Sabino Vista Apartment Homes, the world is yours for the taking. Living at Sabino Vista Apartment Homes, you will experience luxury living at its finest. Our single-story detached homes are well-appointed with ceramic tile, ten-foot ceilings, private rear yards, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer and so much more! Our on-site management staff is here to ensure that the needs of our residents are met with the highest satisfaction. We encourage you to visit and see for yourself just how much Sabino Vista Apartment Homes has to offer!