Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Sabino Vista Casitas

3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd · (520) 999-2532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Riverbend Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 014 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 021 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sabino Vista Casitas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Sabino Vista Apartment Homes in Tucson, AZ is in a word – spectacular. With views of Mount Lemmon, this luxury community will literally take your breath away. Gaze at the beautiful mountains right beyond the tranquil waters of our pool or enjoy the stunning sunset from the privacy of your own backyard. When you come to Sabino Vista Apartment Homes, the world is yours for the taking. Living at Sabino Vista Apartment Homes, you will experience luxury living at its finest. Our single-story detached homes are well-appointed with ceramic tile, ten-foot ceilings, private rear yards, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer and so much more! Our on-site management staff is here to ensure that the needs of our residents are met with the highest satisfaction. We encourage you to visit and see for yourself just how much Sabino Vista Apartment Homes has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sabino Vista Casitas have any available units?
Sabino Vista Casitas has 6 units available starting at $1,724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sabino Vista Casitas have?
Some of Sabino Vista Casitas's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sabino Vista Casitas currently offering any rent specials?
Sabino Vista Casitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sabino Vista Casitas pet-friendly?
Yes, Sabino Vista Casitas is pet friendly.
Does Sabino Vista Casitas offer parking?
Yes, Sabino Vista Casitas offers parking.
Does Sabino Vista Casitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sabino Vista Casitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sabino Vista Casitas have a pool?
Yes, Sabino Vista Casitas has a pool.
Does Sabino Vista Casitas have accessible units?
No, Sabino Vista Casitas does not have accessible units.
Does Sabino Vista Casitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sabino Vista Casitas has units with dishwashers.
Does Sabino Vista Casitas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sabino Vista Casitas has units with air conditioning.

