58 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Catalina Foothills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to c...
La Paloma
10 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

Sin Vacas
1 Unit Available
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna
7589 Viale Di Buona Fortuna, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna Available 06/15/20 Sunrise/Campbell - 7589 N Vaile Di Buona Fortuna - Beautiful 2 BR/2.5BA home in prestigious guard gated Rancho Sin Vacas.

Skyline Village Condominium
1 Unit Available
6651 N Campbell Avenue
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms.

Summer Set
1 Unit Available
4221 N Summer Set Drive
4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1890 sqft
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views.

Ventana
1 Unit Available
5855 N Kolb Road
5855 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
Private second floor golf course view condo located in Greens at Ventana Canyon! Sip your morning coffee on the patio while enjoying the amazing Tucson desert WHILE WATCHING GOLFERS. Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Catalina Foothills
13 Units Available
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a cozy Tucson community. Amenities include garbage disposal, extra storage and fireplace. Internet access, business center and alarm system. A stone's throw from the Pantano Wash.
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
18 Units Available
View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$669
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Luxury community on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of Tucson and the surrounding areas. Located close to shops and dining and just 1 mile from Safeway.

1 Unit Available
4438 E Fort Lowell Road
4438 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1235 sqft
Gorgeous central townhome. Close to everything, yet serene. Private patio is walled for privacy. 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Central AC and gas heat. Well maintained.

Old Fort Lowell
1 Unit Available
2807 N Corte Melodia
2807 N Corte Melodia, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2116 sqft
Furnished 3BD/3BA Contemporary and unique loft-style 2-story home in beautiful central neighborhood. Modern design by local architect Rob Paulus.
Results within 5 miles of Catalina Foothills
5 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Dietz
12 Units Available
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Pantano, located in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. Just a short drive away is the best shopping, local eateries, and entertainment that this side of East Tucson has to offer.
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Casas Adobes Estates West
3 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
City Guide for Catalina Foothills, AZ

Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.

The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Catalina Foothills, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Catalina Foothills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

