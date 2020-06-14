58 Apartments for rent in Catalina Foothills, AZ with hardwood floors
Dating back to the 1920s, the Catalina Foothills is home to both the largest upscale shopping center in Tucson as well as a plethora of Tuscans most luxurious resorts and homesteads.
The Catalina Foothills is nestled just north of Tuscan, AZ, delivering breathtaking views and upscale, beautiful homes. Plenty of shops, galleries and museums to explore can be found in this affluent community. The surrounding canyons and trails that lead up and through the Santa Catalina Mountains are filled with such popular attractions as the Sabino, Bear and Pima canyons. The area also has Arizonas highest median property value and its public schools are rated in the top five percent of the U.S. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Catalina Foothills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.