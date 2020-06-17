All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive

8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive · (520) 250-1938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
The Bluffs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020. Golf Courses, State and Natl Parks are open in Oro Valley & Tucson! Quiet community w/easy access to golf, hiking, restaurants, entertainment. Fabulous home feels brand new and has vaulted ceilings, skylights, granite in kitchen and baths, comfortably furnished to feel like home. Stainless Steel appliances, front-load washer/dryer. Cozy gas fireplace in great room. Backyard gas firepit & BBQ, patio tables and chairs. Two-car garage w/clean epoxy floor. WI-fi and cable TV. Tucson enjoyment at its best! Contact owner-agent for information and available dates/pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have any available units?
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have?
Some of 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive does offer parking.
Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have a pool?
No, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
