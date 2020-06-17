8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive

Amenities

Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020. Golf Courses, State and Natl Parks are open in Oro Valley & Tucson! Quiet community w/easy access to golf, hiking, restaurants, entertainment. Fabulous home feels brand new and has vaulted ceilings, skylights, granite in kitchen and baths, comfortably furnished to feel like home. Stainless Steel appliances, front-load washer/dryer. Cozy gas fireplace in great room. Backyard gas firepit & BBQ, patio tables and chairs. Two-car garage w/clean epoxy floor. WI-fi and cable TV. Tucson enjoyment at its best! Contact owner-agent for information and available dates/pricing.