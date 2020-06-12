/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
12 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.
Moondance Estates
1 Unit Available
3431 W. Evening Star Ct.
3431 Evening Star Court, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
3431 W. Evening Star Ct. Available 07/01/20 NW side home - won't last long! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on the Northwest Side with brand new carpet throughout.
Rancho Arboleda
1 Unit Available
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive
501 East Wagon Bluff Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2151 sqft
Awesome NW home w/ tons of living space, open floor plan w/high ceilings. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, den/family area, living room, kitchen & eating area & dining area.
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Continental Ranch
16 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
38 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.
Limberlost
1 Unit Available
232 West Roger Road
232 West Roger Road, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
CENTRAL LOCATION.. Very well maintained and cared for unit. Very spacious, with a nice kitchen. Unit has separate meter and washer and dryer in unit. Small fenced in backyard, close to the Tucson Mall, Schools, AND MORE...
Results within 5 miles of Casas Adobes
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
La Reserve
16 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
$
Continental Ranch
13 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Skyline Bel Air Estates
12 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$804
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Campus Farm
17 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
La Paloma
11 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
