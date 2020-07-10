/
apartments with washer dryer
104 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$906
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:32pm
1 Unit Available
Casas Adobes Estates West
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Riverside Crossing
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Tucson National
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hills
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1491 sqft
Lovely NW 3 Bdr/2 Bath Masonry Home. Tiled flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining room with Family room off kitchen. Electric range. Master bedroom with wood flooring, Two bedrooms and full main bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Verde
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Paseo Del Rio
1680 W Homecoming Way
1680 West Homecoming Way, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Welcome home! Come check out this great 2 story home. A great location and upgrades make this home one not to miss. 3 BD/3 BA and a loft upstairs. The master bedroom is huge, more than enough room for an office. Washer and Dryer are included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,018
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
25 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 10 at 05:32pm
4 Units Available
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
Last updated July 9 at 10:45pm
Contact for Availability
North Star Estates
9852 North Pegasus Avenue
9852 North Pegasus Avenue, Pima County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing space in this two story home located in North Star Estates. This home offers 5 beautiful spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, laundry room, den plus living room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8263 N Oracle Road #236
8263 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright.
Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Campus Farm
1257 E Weimer Cir
1257 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1464 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with two car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops and all the amenities of the Arbor Point Community such as community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Casas Adobes
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
9 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
15 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
