heritage hills
Last updated July 24 2020 at 7:05 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Heritage Hills, Casas Adobes, AZ
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
12 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Results within 1 mile of Heritage Hills
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
9 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 05:26 PM
3 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 05:26 PM
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 02:19 PM
2 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
20 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1082 sqft
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 02:19 PM
6 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
3659 W Goshen Dr
3659 West Goshen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2073 sqft
4 Bdrm + Den, 3 ba Two story home, clean near Thorneydale & Cortaro - 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 bath, two story home. Very clean, fenced backyard. Kitchen opens up to family room. Office downstairs with vanity bathroom.
Last updated July 24 at 01:55 PM
1 Unit Available
2749 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2749 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1943 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SANTA FE HOME ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC NORTH OF OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL GOLF COURSE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, NEW SAMSUNG APPLIANCES, TILE THROUGH OUT. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM $1600.00 DEPOSIT $1600.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1794 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
Results within 5 miles of Heritage Hills
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
10 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
17 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,024
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
10 Units Available
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
7 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$823
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 02:19 PM
10 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 05:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:39 PM
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$660
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
6 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
4 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
5 Units Available
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.