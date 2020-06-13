106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Casas Adobes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 86

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Riverside Crossing
2 Units Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
3 Units Available
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views. Tranquil setting in the Catalina Foothills with shopping destinations, dining and entertainment nearby. Units have 10-foot ceilings and private yards.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
Casas Adobes Estates West
4 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho Arboleda
1 Unit Available
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive
501 East Wagon Bluff Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2151 sqft
Awesome NW home w/ tons of living space, open floor plan w/high ceilings. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, den/family area, living room, kitchen & eating area & dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1794 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club.

1 of 52

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl
2223 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2317 sqft
4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
38 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cortaro Ranch
1 Unit Available
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street
5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1873 sqft
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/06/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom 2 bath home has Formal Living Room and Dining Room off the Kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Campo Bello
1 Unit Available
8900 N Camino de Anza
8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3128 sqft
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! Do you value privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now
City Guide for Casas Adobes, AZ

Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.

Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Casas Adobes, AZ

Finding an apartment in Casas Adobes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

