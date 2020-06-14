/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Village
1 Unit Available
7360 N Yucca Via
7360 North Yucca via, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514 You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 E River Road
1200 East River Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
963 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This fully furnished condo is centrally located to University of Arizona, hospitals, restaurants, shopping and much more! Located on the 2nd floor.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has
Results within 5 miles of Casas Adobes
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
2130 East 10th Street
2130 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
1368 sqft
Fully remodeled vintage Sam Hughes furnished guest studio for rent! Available unfurnished if desired. Private yard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Lots of shade trees and native plants. Pets by approval.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rincon Heights
1 Unit Available
1710 E 10Th Street
1710 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming old world charm in central Tucson just 4 blocks from the University of Arizona. Fully furnished and turn key, delightful vintage decor . Features 2 bedrooms, bonus Arizona Room, walking distance to UA!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cortez
1 Unit Available
542 E Flores St
542 North Flores Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath furnished, close to University - Property Id: 255941 Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished home. Large backyard and plenty of parking in driveway. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
3030 E. 4th Street
3030 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3030 E. 4th Street Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Charm - GORGEOUS completely updated and remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Features great room with open kitchen, furnished, separate family room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5616275)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Continental Reserve
1 Unit Available
7594 W. Sugar Ranch Rd
7594 West Sugar Ranch Road, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2209 sqft
Furnished home in Continental Reserve! - Great northwest location! Close to 1-10. This home is perfect for your home away from home! Fully furnished you just bring your luggage .
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you dont want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5379 W Tearblanket Place
5379 West Tearblanket Place, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1186 sqft
This lovely furnished Dove Mountain home is ready for your short or long term stay. Bright and private, with nice front porch area, very spacious backyard and brick paved extended patio with no homes behind.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rincon Heights
1 Unit Available
Riata Plaza
55 North Cherry Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
822 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath partially furnished condo close to U of A and Downtown! Stainless steel appliances, concrete floors, granite countertops.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1125 E Seneca Street
1125 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll fall in love with this charming, gated, Spanish style Casita located in the heartbeat of Tucson. It's not only right off the Mountain Rd. bike path but within walking distance to Banner Hospital, U of A and all amenities.
Similar Pages
Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCasas Adobes 3 BedroomsCasas Adobes Accessible Apartments
Casas Adobes Apartments with BalconyCasas Adobes Apartments with GarageCasas Adobes Apartments with GymCasas Adobes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasas Adobes Apartments with Parking