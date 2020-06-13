116 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$944
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Casas Adobes Estates West
5 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Moondance Estates
1 Unit Available
3431 W Evening Star Ct
3431 Evening Star Court, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on the Northwest Side with brand new carpet throughout. This house has a spacious two car garage! A large galley style kitchen with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Catalina Village
1 Unit Available
7360 N Yucca Via
7360 North Yucca via, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514 You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
9929 N Black Mesa Trail
9929 North Black Mesa Trail, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1705 sqft
North RANCH - Great 3 bedroom - 2 bath property in popular North Ranch Community. Entry way sits off street and house is located in front of wash, no direct neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings throughout, bedrooms all with lights and ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8460 N. Lee Trevino Drive
8460 North Lee Trevino Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL HOME ON THE 6TH HOLE, BUILT IN BBQ, FIRE PIT, COMMUNITY POOL. 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM $2100.00 DEPOSIT $2100.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Luna Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
9350 N Moon View Place
9350 North Moon View Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2055 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home that offers great room design, very spacious rooms throughout the home, new wood floors in great room and bedrooms, tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room, new paint inside and outside, lots of upgrades,

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Rancho Arboleda
1 Unit Available
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive
501 East Wagon Bluff Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2151 sqft
Awesome NW home w/ tons of living space, open floor plan w/high ceilings. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, den/family area, living room, kitchen & eating area & dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2103 W Morning Jewel Place
2103 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1794 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...

1 of 49

Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
39 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Continental Ranch
16 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
City Guide for Casas Adobes, AZ

Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.

Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Casas Adobes, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Casas Adobes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

