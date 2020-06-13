116 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with balcony
Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.
Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Casas Adobes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.