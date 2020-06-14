61 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with gym
Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.
Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Casas Adobes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.