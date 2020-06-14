Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Casas Adobes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
32 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Campus Farm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Shadow Mountain Estates
3 Units Available
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Casas Adobes
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
La Reserve
20 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
$
Continental Ranch
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Skyline Bel Air Estates
10 Units Available
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
967 sqft
Luxury living close to Safeway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Bazil's, Einstein's Bagels and much more. Wi-Fi service in the clubhouse and pool areas so you can work in the sunshine. Free yoga classes!
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Campus Farm
18 Units Available
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
La Paloma
10 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Sam Hughes
5 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
733 sqft
Centrally located in one of Tucson, Arizona's finest residential neighborhoods is your new home at Country Club Apartments. Our community offers you more than just a place to live.
City Guide for Casas Adobes, AZ

Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.

Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Casas Adobes, AZ

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

