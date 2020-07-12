122 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with parking
1 of 79
1 of 24
1 of 4
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 86
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 63
1 of 48
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 18
Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.
Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casas Adobes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.