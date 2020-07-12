/
tucson national
226 Apartments for rent in Tucson National, Casas Adobes, AZ
9 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
1 Unit Available
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.
1 Unit Available
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1794 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club.
Results within 1 mile of Tucson National
10 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
6 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
9 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
1 Unit Available
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court
2221 West Sunset Surprise Court, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2609 sqft
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court Available 08/05/20 Overton/La Cholla Blvd - 2221 W. Sunset Surprise Ct - Built in 2003. Beautiful home in the lower Bluffs located at the end of a cul de sac. High end finishes, 20 x 20 tile & upgraded carpet flooring.
1 Unit Available
7717 North Jensen Drive
7717 North Jensen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
Northwest location,3 Bd/2 Bath, single carport, detached 2 car garage home. Bright, airy Living room, Eat in Kitchen with electric range. Master bdrm with two closets, AC, W/D hook up in utility room, Tiled floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1491 sqft
Lovely NW 3 Bdr/2 Bath Masonry Home. Tiled flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining room with Family room off kitchen. Electric range. Master bedroom with wood flooring, Two bedrooms and full main bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl
2223 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2317 sqft
4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den.
1 Unit Available
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Tucson National
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
8 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
6 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
5 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$893
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
2 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
12 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
18 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,048
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.