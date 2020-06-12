/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
3 Units Available
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views. Tranquil setting in the Catalina Foothills with shopping destinations, dining and entertainment nearby. Units have 10-foot ceilings and private yards.
1 of 86
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Riverside Crossing
1 Unit Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mona Lisa
1 Unit Available
2640 W Cezanne Circle
2640 West Cezanne Circle, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
2640 W Cezanne Circle Available 07/24/20 Ina/ Mona Lisa - 2640 W Cezanne Cir - Built in 1999. This 3BD 2BD home is located in the Northwest Side gated community of Mona Lisa Heights. Bright & open floor plan with two separate living areas.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
9929 N Black Mesa Trail
9929 North Black Mesa Trail, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1705 sqft
North RANCH - Great 3 bedroom - 2 bath property in popular North Ranch Community. Entry way sits off street and house is located in front of wash, no direct neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings throughout, bedrooms all with lights and ceiling fans.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
656 E Weckl Place
656 East Weckl Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1760 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome that offers open floorplan with excellent city lights and mountain views. This townhome has very spacious rooms throughout. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Cortaro Crossing
1 Unit Available
3576 West Goshen Drive
3576 West Goshen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
Fully remodeled inside! New flooring and paint throughout the entire house. Tile, vinyl, and carpet inside. Large open living area across from open kitchen. Large bedrooms and master. This two story house will be ready by 7/15/19.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8460 N. Lee Trevino Drive
8460 North Lee Trevino Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL HOME ON THE 6TH HOLE, BUILT IN BBQ, FIRE PIT, COMMUNITY POOL. 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM $2100.00 DEPOSIT $2100.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
River Crossing
1 Unit Available
2260 W Morning Dream Lane
2260 Morning Dream Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1702 sqft
Cute 2-story home with low maintenance front and back yard. Open layout inside for a modern feel. Gorgeous kitchen, includes all appliances seen. Island doubles as a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is large and garage has extra storage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Star Trails Estates
1 Unit Available
3013 W Via Principia
3013 West via Principia, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1288 sqft
Fully remodeled home in the popular Star Trail Estates subdivision! This community offers a pool, playground, picnic areas, and a basketball court. Inside of the home has designer touches throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Luna Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
9350 N Moon View Place
9350 North Moon View Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2055 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home that offers great room design, very spacious rooms throughout the home, new wood floors in great room and bedrooms, tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room, new paint inside and outside, lots of upgrades,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2103 W Morning Jewel Place
2103 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1794 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club.
1 of 52
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl
2223 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
1 of 49
Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Continental Ranch
16 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
39 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Campo Bello
1 Unit Available
8900 N Camino de Anza
8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! Do you value privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cortaro Ranch
1 Unit Available
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street
5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street, Marana, AZ
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/01/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom/2 bath home has formal living room and dining room off the kitchen. Eat in kitchen includes maple cabinets & island.
