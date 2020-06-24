Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Avilla River offers a tranquil setting convenient to the Catalina Foothills, shopping destinations and dining and entertainment options. Your one, two and three bedroom home features a private backyard, 10&prime ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, all standard features. Our single story, detached homes for lease offer flexibility and a low maintenance luxury lifestyle. Imagine yourself in at home in an exclusive gated community with easy access to multiple recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views.