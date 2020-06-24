Amenities
Avilla River offers a tranquil setting convenient to the Catalina Foothills, shopping destinations and dining and entertainment options. Your one, two and three bedroom home features a private backyard, 10&prime ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, all standard features. Our single story, detached homes for lease offer flexibility and a low maintenance luxury lifestyle. Imagine yourself in at home in an exclusive gated community with easy access to multiple recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views.