All apartments in Casas Adobes
Find more places like Avilla River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
Avilla River
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

Avilla River

1000 W River Rd · (520) 214-8179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casas Adobes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avilla River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Avilla River offers a tranquil setting convenient to the Catalina Foothills, shopping destinations and dining and entertainment options. Your one, two and three bedroom home features a private backyard, 10&prime ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, all standard features. Our single story, detached homes for lease offer flexibility and a low maintenance luxury lifestyle. Imagine yourself in at home in an exclusive gated community with easy access to multiple recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avilla River have any available units?
Avilla River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casas Adobes, AZ.
What amenities does Avilla River have?
Some of Avilla River's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avilla River currently offering any rent specials?
Avilla River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avilla River pet-friendly?
Yes, Avilla River is pet friendly.
Does Avilla River offer parking?
Yes, Avilla River offers parking.
Does Avilla River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avilla River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avilla River have a pool?
Yes, Avilla River has a pool.
Does Avilla River have accessible units?
No, Avilla River does not have accessible units.
Does Avilla River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avilla River has units with dishwashers.
Does Avilla River have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avilla River has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Avilla River?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms
Casas Adobes Apartments with ParkingCasas Adobes Dog Friendly Apartments
Casas Adobes Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity