Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes

7887 N La Cholla Blvd · (520) 447-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Tucson National

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2157 · Avail. Aug 21

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1081 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 1029 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 3175 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2018 & has an A+ rating with the BBB. Sonoran Terraces is a beautiful condominium style apartment community in the foothills of Northwest Tucson. Our apartments and townhomes for rent in Tucson, AZ offer some of the largest floor plans you will find in a rental community, featuring vaulted ceilings, separate dining areas, wood-burning fireplaces, large walk-in closets and full sized washer/dryers. Located on a hill overlooking Tucson National Golf Course, the location offers easy access to Interstate 10, convenient shopping destinations like The Foothills Mall, excellent schools, and fine dining. Residents love our unique vacation style amenities. A fully-equipped fitness center, two resort-style swimming pools, an expansive resident lounge, secure package receiving, on-site movie theater, putting green, weekly resident activities, and an unparalleled dedication to quality customer service- are all designed with your comfort

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting from $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $150, 2 pets $250
fee: $150, Pets under 6 months old $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs. No exotic animals.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have any available units?
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have?
Some of Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
