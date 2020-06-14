69 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Casas Adobes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 86

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverside Crossing
1 Unit Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
3 Units Available
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views. Tranquil setting in the Catalina Foothills with shopping destinations, dining and entertainment nearby. Units have 10-foot ceilings and private yards.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Casas Adobes Estates West
4 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE
2710 West Sandbrook Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1066 sqft
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE Available 06/18/20 Charming Northwest 2Bed/2Bath - Home will be available for viewing 6/15/2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8460 N. Lee Trevino Drive
8460 North Lee Trevino Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL HOME ON THE 6TH HOLE, BUILT IN BBQ, FIRE PIT, COMMUNITY POOL. 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM $2100.00 DEPOSIT $2100.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
River Crossing
1 Unit Available
2260 W Morning Dream Lane
2260 Morning Dream Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1702 sqft
Cute 2-story home with low maintenance front and back yard. Open layout inside for a modern feel. Gorgeous kitchen, includes all appliances seen. Island doubles as a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is large and garage has extra storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Star Trails Estates
1 Unit Available
3013 W Via Principia
3013 West via Principia, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1288 sqft
Fully remodeled home in the popular Star Trail Estates subdivision! This community offers a pool, playground, picnic areas, and a basketball court. Inside of the home has designer touches throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
La Cholla Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2103 W Morning Jewel Place
2103 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
The Villages of La Canada
1 Unit Available
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Campus Farm
1 Unit Available
1257 E Weimer Cir
1257 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1464 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with two car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops and all the amenities of the Arbor Point Community such as community pool.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
60 E Castlefield Circle
60 East Castlefield Circle, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2037 sqft
Popular gated community located near shopping, restaurants and much more! This 4BD/3BA house offers separate living quarters for guests, home office, etc. with its own full bath, entrance and walk-in closet.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has
Results within 5 miles of Casas Adobes
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Continental Ranch
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
La Reserve
18 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.
City Guide for Casas Adobes, AZ

Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.

Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Casas Adobes, AZ

Casas Adobes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

