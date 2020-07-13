/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
135 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
2 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates West
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 86
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Riverside Crossing
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
8 Units Available
Tucson National
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Saguaro Heights
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Verde
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Barcelona Manor Condominiums
6355 N Barcelona Lane
6355 Barcelona Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
672 sqft
Cute second floor condo. Ceiling fans, shaded west facing balcony. COMMUNITY DOES NOT ACCEPT DOGS. Community pool and tennis courts. Oracle / Orange Grove. Call 520-906-7363 for an appointment or for information.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Tucson National
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.
1 of 49
Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
25 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$704
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,052
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
4 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Estates
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$685
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Campus Farm
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210 Available 07/13/20 Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Campus Farm
1255 E Weimer Circle
1255 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1393 sqft
Available August 1st. All upstairs unit with great views. Master suite with walk-in closet. Decorative colors throughout & all appliances included. Ample storage & a two car attached garage.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Casa Carina Townhomes
4908 N Via Carina
4908 North via Carina, Flowing Wells, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Great Location by shopping and a Huge Park!If you like walking or bike riding, Rillito River Path is close also! Updated big kitchen with newer white appliances, Large living area, with one bedroom and bath downstairs, two bedrooms and a bath are
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Las Casas Bellas Condo
8263 N Oracle Road #236
8263 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1200 E River Road
1200 East River Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This fully furnished condo is centrally located to University of Arizona, hospitals, restaurants, shopping and much more! Located on the 2nd floor.
Similar Pages
Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCasas Adobes 3 BedroomsCasas Adobes Accessible ApartmentsCasas Adobes Apartments with Balcony
Casas Adobes Apartments with GarageCasas Adobes Apartments with GymCasas Adobes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasas Adobes Apartments with ParkingCasas Adobes Apartments with Pool