Apartment List
/
AZ
/
casas adobes
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Casas Adobes, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Casas Adobes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Casas Adobes Estates West
3 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.

1 of 49

Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Casas Adobes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Continental Ranch
15 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,100
907 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Casas Adobes
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Paloma
10 Units Available
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Continental Ranch
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Amphi
8 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Flowing Wells
7 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
El Presidio
6 Units Available
255 North
255 N Granada Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1227 sqft
Residents enjoy nearby hiking trails or golf courses, as well as mountain views from their patios. A pool, gym, and upgraded interiors are a hit. Plus, nearby freeway access and proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
$
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Pie Allen
1 Unit Available
911 E 7th St
911 East 7th Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bd/1ba gem won't last long. Located one block south of the university, close to 4th Ave and downtown is perfect for students or anyone wanting to be close to the downtown scene.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sin Vacas
1 Unit Available
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna
7589 Viale Di Buona Fortuna, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna Available 06/15/20 Sunrise/Campbell - 7589 N Vaile Di Buona Fortuna - Beautiful 2 BR/2.5BA home in prestigious guard gated Rancho Sin Vacas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
221 N Norris Ave
221 North Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2750 sqft
221 N Norris Ave Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Area House w/ Guest house & Pool - 5 BD / 3 BA (Avail 8/1/20) - ** AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE START OF AUGUST 1, 2020 ** 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent, 2000 sq ft main house AND 2 bedroom 1 bath 750 sq

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Vista Del Monte
1 Unit Available
2531 N Orchard Ave
2531 North Orchard Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in Central Tucson. - Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home with ample windows providing natural lighting. Vintage hardwood floors and Mexican saltillo tile throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
337 N Norris Avenue
337 North Norris Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1588 sqft
337 N Norris Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath private home located in the Sam Hughes neighborhood. - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath private home located in the Sam Hughes neighborhood.
City Guide for Casas Adobes, AZ

Casas Adobes put the burb in suburbia for the residents of Tucson, Arizona. It started out as a plaza in 1948, but today has the distinct label "census-designated place." It is also the premier suburb of the great city of Tucson, making it the coolest "census-designated place" in the Wild West.

Technically, Casas Adobes is part of the great city of Tucson, AZ, but it is what mapmakers refer to as a "census-designated place." In other words, some lofty official counted beans and decided Casas Adobes had grown too big for the kiddie table. He then slapped on a somewhat meaningless title on it to compensate for his mother issues. Fair enough. Just makes it easier to find when you are looking for places to rent in Casas Adobes, AZ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Casas Adobes, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Casas Adobes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCasas Adobes 3 BedroomsCasas Adobes Accessible Apartments
Casas Adobes Apartments with BalconyCasas Adobes Apartments with GarageCasas Adobes Apartments with GymCasas Adobes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasas Adobes Apartments with Parking
Casas Adobes Apartments with PoolCasas Adobes Apartments with Washer-DryerCasas Adobes Dog Friendly ApartmentsCasas Adobes Furnished ApartmentsCasas Adobes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College