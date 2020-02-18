All apartments in Buckeye
9084 South 254th Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:34 PM

9084 South 254th Drive

9084 South 254th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9084 South 254th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax. This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to call this house home. The spacious living room features a plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals with stainless steel appliances. Schedule your self-tour today to see why this home is definitely an ideal place to gather for making lasting memories. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located in Buckeye, your new home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9084 South 254th Drive have any available units?
9084 South 254th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 9084 South 254th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9084 South 254th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9084 South 254th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9084 South 254th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9084 South 254th Drive offer parking?
No, 9084 South 254th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9084 South 254th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9084 South 254th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9084 South 254th Drive have a pool?
No, 9084 South 254th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9084 South 254th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9084 South 254th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9084 South 254th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9084 South 254th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9084 South 254th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9084 South 254th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
