Buckeye, AZ
605 N Palm Circle
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

605 N Palm Circle

605 North Palm Circle · No Longer Available
605 North Palm Circle, Buckeye, AZ 85326

pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5078579)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 605 N Palm Circle have any available units?
605 N Palm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 605 N Palm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Palm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Palm Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 N Palm Circle is pet friendly.
Does 605 N Palm Circle offer parking?
No, 605 N Palm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 605 N Palm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 N Palm Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Palm Circle have a pool?
Yes, 605 N Palm Circle has a pool.
Does 605 N Palm Circle have accessible units?
No, 605 N Palm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Palm Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 N Palm Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 N Palm Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 N Palm Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
