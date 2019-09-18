All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25029 W VISTA NORTE Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

25029 W VISTA NORTE Street

25029 West Vista Norte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25029 West Vista Norte Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Rancho Vista

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY HOME WITH SEPERATE LIVING/DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. 3 MORE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS PLUS BIG LOFT. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH CABINTES AND LAUNDRY SINK. LOTS OF ROOM TO RUN AROUND IN BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have any available units?
25029 W VISTA NORTE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
25029 W VISTA NORTE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street pet-friendly?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street offer parking?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street does not offer parking.
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have a pool?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street does not have a pool.
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have accessible units?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College