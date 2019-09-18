25029 West Vista Norte Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Rancho Vista
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY HOME WITH SEPERATE LIVING/DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. 3 MORE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS PLUS BIG LOFT. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH CABINTES AND LAUNDRY SINK. LOTS OF ROOM TO RUN AROUND IN BACK YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street have any available units?
25029 W VISTA NORTE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25029 W VISTA NORTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
25029 W VISTA NORTE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.