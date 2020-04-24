All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:27 AM

22843 West Mesquite Drive

22843 West Mesquite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22843 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive have any available units?
22843 West Mesquite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 22843 West Mesquite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22843 West Mesquite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22843 West Mesquite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22843 West Mesquite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive offer parking?
No, 22843 West Mesquite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22843 West Mesquite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive have a pool?
No, 22843 West Mesquite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive have accessible units?
No, 22843 West Mesquite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22843 West Mesquite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22843 West Mesquite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22843 West Mesquite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
