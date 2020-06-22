814 S 117TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enter this lovely two-story home to formal living & dining with beautiful wide plank wood floors and soaring ceilings. An open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family room is perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen has oak cabinets, Formica counters, breakfast bar, pantry and black appliances. Powder room downstairs. Upstairs is a loft with many possibilities. Master has private entrance to balcony, full bath that includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower and a walk-in closet. Sizable secondary bedrooms. Backyard has a covered patio and is ready for you to create your own oasis. Close to schools and the I-10.There are application fee on approval of applicant of $45.00