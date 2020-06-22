All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

814 S 117TH Drive

814 South 117th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

814 South 117th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Enter this lovely two-story home to formal living & dining with beautiful wide plank wood floors and soaring ceilings. An open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family room is perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen has oak cabinets, Formica counters, breakfast bar, pantry and black appliances. Powder room downstairs. Upstairs is a loft with many possibilities. Master has private entrance to balcony, full bath that includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower and a walk-in closet. Sizable secondary bedrooms. Backyard has a covered patio and is ready for you to create your own oasis. Close to schools and the I-10.There are application fee on approval of applicant of $45.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S 117TH Drive have any available units?
814 S 117TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 S 117TH Drive have?
Some of 814 S 117TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S 117TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 S 117TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S 117TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 S 117TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 814 S 117TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 814 S 117TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 814 S 117TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S 117TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S 117TH Drive have a pool?
No, 814 S 117TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 S 117TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 S 117TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S 117TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 S 117TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
