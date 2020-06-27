All apartments in Avondale
3 South 119th Avenue
3 South 119th Avenue

3 South 119th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3 South 119th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC HOME FOR LEASE! LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM THAT BACKS ON TO GOLF COURSE. UPSTAIRS DECK OFF MASTER OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE. LOTS OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING AN UPSTAIRS LOFT. READY TO MOVE-IN.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com. Pets depending on landlord approval.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,242.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 South 119th Avenue have any available units?
3 South 119th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 3 South 119th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3 South 119th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 South 119th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 South 119th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3 South 119th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3 South 119th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3 South 119th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 South 119th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 South 119th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3 South 119th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3 South 119th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3 South 119th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3 South 119th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 South 119th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 South 119th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 South 119th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
