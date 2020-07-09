All apartments in Avondale
204 E Madden Dr
204 E Madden Dr

204 E Madden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

204 E Madden Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323
North Old Town

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is available for immediate move in! This home has been completely redone. It has a new gas stove and fridge, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new fixtures, ceiling fans through out, and new laminate flooring. The property is located near shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum rent. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com To schedule a viewing call Jeff at 623-238-5265

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2204419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

