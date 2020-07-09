204 E Madden Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is available for immediate move in! This home has been completely redone. It has a new gas stove and fridge, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new fixtures, ceiling fans through out, and new laminate flooring. The property is located near shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum rent. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com To schedule a viewing call Jeff at 623-238-5265



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2204419)