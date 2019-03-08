All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 9 2020 at 11:25 PM

12409 West Jefferson Street

12409 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

12409 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING 3 Bed / 2 Bath on Golf Course in Avondale!
This home is conveniently located near the 10! The interior has nice two-tone paint and exquisite flooring. The kitchen is big with lots of cabinets and white appliances! The living room is really open and great for entertaining! The master bathroom has dual sinks! The backyard has a covered patio and beautiful landscaping! 2-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12409 West Jefferson Street have any available units?
12409 West Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12409 West Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
12409 West Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12409 West Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 12409 West Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12409 West Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 12409 West Jefferson Street offers parking.
Does 12409 West Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12409 West Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12409 West Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 12409 West Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 12409 West Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 12409 West Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12409 West Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12409 West Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12409 West Jefferson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12409 West Jefferson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

