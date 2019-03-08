12409 West Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING 3 Bed / 2 Bath on Golf Course in Avondale!

This home is conveniently located near the 10! The interior has nice two-tone paint and exquisite flooring. The kitchen is big with lots of cabinets and white appliances! The living room is really open and great for entertaining! The master bathroom has dual sinks! The backyard has a covered patio and beautiful landscaping! 2-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.