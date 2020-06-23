All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
11993 West Almeria Road
11993 West Almeria Road

11993 W Almeria Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11993 W Almeria Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom home, which includes newer granite counter tops in the kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring. Large backyard for all of your entertainment needs. This is a great location with easy access to the freeway. This house at 11993 W Almeria in Avondale is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11993 West Almeria Road have any available units?
11993 West Almeria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11993 West Almeria Road have?
Some of 11993 West Almeria Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11993 West Almeria Road currently offering any rent specials?
11993 West Almeria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11993 West Almeria Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11993 West Almeria Road is pet friendly.
Does 11993 West Almeria Road offer parking?
No, 11993 West Almeria Road does not offer parking.
Does 11993 West Almeria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11993 West Almeria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11993 West Almeria Road have a pool?
No, 11993 West Almeria Road does not have a pool.
Does 11993 West Almeria Road have accessible units?
No, 11993 West Almeria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11993 West Almeria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11993 West Almeria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
