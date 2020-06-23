11993 West Almeria Road

Amenities

Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom home, which includes newer granite counter tops in the kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring. Large backyard for all of your entertainment needs. This is a great location with easy access to the freeway. This house at 11993 W Almeria in Avondale is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.