11992 W FILLMORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOVELY THREE BEDROOM TWO & A HALF BATHROOM HOUSE IN DESERT SPRINGS COMMUNITY. ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE OF HAVING A SWIMMING POOL & PARK RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET! HOUSE HAS BOTH A LIVING & A FAMILY ROOM. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. LANDSCAPED WITH PLANTS IN FRONT WHILE THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SYNTHETIC GRASS LAWN FOR EASY CARE. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. CLOSE TO I-10 FREEWAY. BRING YOUR FAMILY IN TO THE GOOD LIFE.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. ONLY ONE DOG WILL BE ALLOWED. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON WHO WILL OCCUPY THE PROPERTY BUT IS NOT ONE OF THE PRIMARY APPLICANTS. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.