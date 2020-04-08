LOVELY THREE BEDROOM TWO & A HALF BATHROOM HOUSE IN DESERT SPRINGS COMMUNITY. ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE OF HAVING A SWIMMING POOL & PARK RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET! HOUSE HAS BOTH A LIVING & A FAMILY ROOM. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. LANDSCAPED WITH PLANTS IN FRONT WHILE THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SYNTHETIC GRASS LAWN FOR EASY CARE. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. CLOSE TO I-10 FREEWAY. BRING YOUR FAMILY IN TO THE GOOD LIFE.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. ONLY ONE DOG WILL BE ALLOWED. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON WHO WILL OCCUPY THE PROPERTY BUT IS NOT ONE OF THE PRIMARY APPLICANTS. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have any available units?
11992 W FILLMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have?
Some of 11992 W FILLMORE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11992 W FILLMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
11992 W FILLMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11992 W FILLMORE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street is pet friendly.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street offers parking.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11992 W FILLMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have a pool?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street has a pool.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 11992 W FILLMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)