All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11992 W FILLMORE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11992 W FILLMORE Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

11992 W FILLMORE Street

11992 Filmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11992 Filmore Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOVELY THREE BEDROOM TWO & A HALF BATHROOM HOUSE IN DESERT SPRINGS COMMUNITY. ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE OF HAVING A SWIMMING POOL & PARK RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET! HOUSE HAS BOTH A LIVING & A FAMILY ROOM. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. LANDSCAPED WITH PLANTS IN FRONT WHILE THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SYNTHETIC GRASS LAWN FOR EASY CARE. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. CLOSE TO I-10 FREEWAY. BRING YOUR FAMILY IN TO THE GOOD LIFE.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. ONLY ONE DOG WILL BE ALLOWED. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON WHO WILL OCCUPY THE PROPERTY BUT IS NOT ONE OF THE PRIMARY APPLICANTS. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have any available units?
11992 W FILLMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have?
Some of 11992 W FILLMORE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11992 W FILLMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
11992 W FILLMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11992 W FILLMORE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street is pet friendly.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street offers parking.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11992 W FILLMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have a pool?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street has a pool.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 11992 W FILLMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11992 W FILLMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11992 W FILLMORE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College