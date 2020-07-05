11512 W Piccadilly Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This home which is located in the popular Garden Lakes subdivision has been totally updated mid 2018 with new darker maple cabinets (Shaker style) stainless steel hardware, larger format tile in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room and main foot traffic areas. New neutral/gray cool colors throughout - new blinds, ceiling fans, carpet and bathroom updates. Kitchen has island with pendant lighting. Move into this home that is a notch above its competition. Enjoy the greenbelt from the extended patio and the with low maintenance desert back yard..