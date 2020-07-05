All apartments in Avondale
11512 W Piccadilly Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

11512 W Piccadilly Road

11512 West Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

11512 West Piccadilly Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home which is located in the popular Garden Lakes subdivision has been totally updated mid 2018 with new darker maple cabinets (Shaker style) stainless steel hardware, larger format tile in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room and main foot traffic areas. New neutral/gray cool colors throughout - new blinds, ceiling fans, carpet and bathroom updates. Kitchen has island with pendant lighting. Move into this home that is a notch above its competition. Enjoy the greenbelt from the extended patio and the with low maintenance desert back yard..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 W Piccadilly Road have any available units?
11512 W Piccadilly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11512 W Piccadilly Road have?
Some of 11512 W Piccadilly Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11512 W Piccadilly Road currently offering any rent specials?
11512 W Piccadilly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 W Piccadilly Road pet-friendly?
No, 11512 W Piccadilly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11512 W Piccadilly Road offer parking?
No, 11512 W Piccadilly Road does not offer parking.
Does 11512 W Piccadilly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 W Piccadilly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 W Piccadilly Road have a pool?
No, 11512 W Piccadilly Road does not have a pool.
Does 11512 W Piccadilly Road have accessible units?
No, 11512 W Piccadilly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 W Piccadilly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11512 W Piccadilly Road has units with dishwashers.

