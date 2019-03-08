10818 W Granada Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Avondale lakefront home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile flooring in all living areas, vaulter ceilings throughout, large living room, family room and dining area, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open kitchen features island, lots of cabinet storage, separate pantry, gas range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite includes vaulted ceilings, lake views, oversized walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Grads backyard with lake views and gate access to lakefront walking path. Larger 2.5 car garage for extra storage.