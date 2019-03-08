All apartments in Avondale
10818 W Granada Road
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

10818 W Granada Road

10818 West Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

10818 West Granada Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Avondale lakefront home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile flooring in all living areas, vaulter ceilings throughout, large living room, family room and dining area, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open kitchen features island, lots of cabinet storage, separate pantry, gas range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite includes vaulted ceilings, lake views, oversized walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Grads backyard with lake views and gate access to lakefront walking path. Larger 2.5 car garage for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10818 W Granada Road have any available units?
10818 W Granada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10818 W Granada Road have?
Some of 10818 W Granada Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10818 W Granada Road currently offering any rent specials?
10818 W Granada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 W Granada Road pet-friendly?
No, 10818 W Granada Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10818 W Granada Road offer parking?
Yes, 10818 W Granada Road offers parking.
Does 10818 W Granada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10818 W Granada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 W Granada Road have a pool?
No, 10818 W Granada Road does not have a pool.
Does 10818 W Granada Road have accessible units?
No, 10818 W Granada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 W Granada Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10818 W Granada Road has units with dishwashers.
