All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 4013 Wooddale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
4013 Wooddale Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

4013 Wooddale Drive

4013 Woodale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4013 Woodale Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209
Upper Baseline

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Little Rock has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Your new kitchen has modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Wooddale Drive have any available units?
4013 Wooddale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 4013 Wooddale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Wooddale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Wooddale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4013 Wooddale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4013 Wooddale Drive offer parking?
No, 4013 Wooddale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Wooddale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Wooddale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Wooddale Drive have a pool?
No, 4013 Wooddale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Wooddale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4013 Wooddale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Wooddale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Wooddale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4013 Wooddale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4013 Wooddale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd
Little Rock, AR 72212
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd
Little Rock, AR 72211
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr
Little Rock, AR 72227
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road
Little Rock, AR 72227
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with ParkingLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARShannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARRussellville, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rock CreekWalnut ValleyRiverdale
ReservoirRiver MountainMidtown
HillcrestCloverdale Watson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College