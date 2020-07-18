4013 Wooddale Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Little Rock has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Your new kitchen has modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.



Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.