Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Cloverdale Watson
15 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1394 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Woodland Edge
31 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,006
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
River Mountain
16 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,027
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
23 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
49 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Walnut Valley
8 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
5506 A Street
5506 A Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex apartment in the Midtown / Hillcrest area of Little Rock. Walking distance to Dining, Shopping, UAMS and St. Vincent Hospitals. Hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
69 Dartmouth Drive
69 Dartmouth Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Walking Distance to Community Pool and Park! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Is Conveniently Located Off South Shackleford And Has Easy Access To Nearby Family Entertainment! This Home Features High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite, Gas Log

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
222 Gamble Road
222 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
501 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
3223 Ludwig
3223 Ludwig Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2015 Aldersgate
2015 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CUTE ALL BRICK HOME!! Three Bedroom And One Bath Home Featuring Granite Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Newer Carpet And Tile, Updated Fixtures, Doors And Blinds! Carport With Utility Room And Large, Long Driveway For Great Parking.

June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Little Rock rents held steady over the past month

Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Little Rock stand at $728 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Little Rock.
    • While Little Rock's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

