Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room trash valet cats allowed lobby

Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments. The all new community boasts a contemporary feel with the sophistication of granite counter tops, clean steel appliances, crown molding, and outdoor entertainment areas, while also fostering a boutique-like environment with lush landscaping and premier concierge services. Our Chenal Valley apartments feature four spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, additional storage units, ceiling fans and washers and dryers. Residents of our Little Rock apartments can enjoy the outdoors lounging on the tanning deck at the resort-style pool, gathered around our fire pit sipping drinks, or watching their dogs play at our spacious bark park. Fine dining, boutique retail and exemplary schools are all within reach of our neighborhood set in what Forbes magazine has described as one of America’s cleanest cities.