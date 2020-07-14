All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like Chenal Pointe at the Divide.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Chenal Pointe at the Divide

Open Now until 6pm
6400 The Divide Pkwy · (833) 392-4860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off one-month's rent!
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6408-307 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 6412-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 6416-101 · Avail. now

$897

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6410-202 · Avail. now

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 6414-306 · Avail. now

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 6426-304 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chenal Pointe at the Divide.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
trash valet
cats allowed
lobby
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments. The all new community boasts a contemporary feel with the sophistication of granite counter tops, clean steel appliances, crown molding, and outdoor entertainment areas, while also fostering a boutique-like environment with lush landscaping and premier concierge services. Our Chenal Valley apartments feature four spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, additional storage units, ceiling fans and washers and dryers. Residents of our Little Rock apartments can enjoy the outdoors lounging on the tanning deck at the resort-style pool, gathered around our fire pit sipping drinks, or watching their dogs play at our spacious bark park. Fine dining, boutique retail and exemplary schools are all within reach of our neighborhood set in what Forbes magazine has described as one of America’s cleanest cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chenal Pointe at the Divide have any available units?
Chenal Pointe at the Divide has 8 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Chenal Pointe at the Divide have?
Some of Chenal Pointe at the Divide's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chenal Pointe at the Divide currently offering any rent specials?
Chenal Pointe at the Divide is offering the following rent specials: $500 off one-month's rent!
Is Chenal Pointe at the Divide pet-friendly?
Yes, Chenal Pointe at the Divide is pet friendly.
Does Chenal Pointe at the Divide offer parking?
Yes, Chenal Pointe at the Divide offers parking.
Does Chenal Pointe at the Divide have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chenal Pointe at the Divide offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chenal Pointe at the Divide have a pool?
Yes, Chenal Pointe at the Divide has a pool.
Does Chenal Pointe at the Divide have accessible units?
Yes, Chenal Pointe at the Divide has accessible units.
Does Chenal Pointe at the Divide have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chenal Pointe at the Divide has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chenal Pointe at the Divide?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd
Little Rock, AR 72202
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30
Little Rock, AR 72209
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street
Little Rock, AR 72202
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72211
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road
Little Rock, AR 72202

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with ParkingLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity